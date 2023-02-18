ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Tonto please move on na, It has been seven years” Olakunle Churchill openly begs ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

  • Businessman Olakunle Churchill has asked his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, to move on as it has been seven years since they went their separate ways
  • Tonto and Churchill have been on social media dragging each other over their son, King Andre
Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband Churchill Breaks Silence

As the drama continues to unfold, Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has openly appealed to her to move on.

Churchill took to his Instagram page to calmly urge Tonto Dikeh to move on after he massively hit back at her for calling him a deadbeat father. 

According to him, even if he has multiple wives and children without money, it is non of her business. He asked that she focus on her life and forget about the past.

He wrote: “If I 10 wives, 10 children, I get money or I no get, e no concern you. Deal with the past and move on and focus on your life. Forget history it has been seven years please move on. It’s election period.”



