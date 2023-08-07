Video: Tonto Dikeh Reacts Amid Reports Of Churchill And Rosy Meurer’s Marriage Collapse

Tonto Dikeh’s recent post appreciating God’s influence in her life has sparked outrage on social media, particularly in light of rumors about the breakdown of her ex-husband Churchill’s marriage to colleague Rosy Meurer.

Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s marriage has reportedly ended owing to alleged infidelity and domestic abuse.

The sensitive information has been kept off social media intentionally as the family works to find a solution.

Furthermore, the allegations indicate that Churchill has been physically abusive to Rosy as a result of his relationship with a new partner, eventually prompting Rosy to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their married home.

It was also alleged that Churchill frequently spends nights away from home and exhibits violent behavior, causing harm to his wife, Rosy, even at the slightest provocation.

Gistlover wrote in parts;

“Baby Politican and Abuja semi big boy, Churchill and wife, Rosie meurer marriage hits the rock over infidelity and Domestic violence,couple agrees to keep it off the media as family run helita skelita to make sure this third marriage of Churchill works before them begin count am for am.

Churchill doesn’t sleep at home most times, if Rosy talk pim, na to panel beat am like car wey Dey panel beater shop, most times she uses her own money to run the affairs of the house but come online to hail Churchill, the one wey come cause this fight be one side chic that refuses to let Rosie rest, Churchil is always everywhere with the girl infact them no hide am again, the thing don turn Rosie to laughing stock and each time she try raise the topic, na beatings Dey end am, the last fight they had wey make Rosie comot for house for two days was because of this same girl, Rosie is saying she is tired of chopping beatings and being used asa decorative wife for house day she want make them co parent in peace and act like nothing happened online,

Churchill say in that case make Rosie bring him pikin say he won’t take chances like Tonto collect him pikin, na the matter we sha try Dey settle for now as both family members are involved now, Pray for the Churchills as usual debunking is welcomed ooo, infact post picture of where una knack this morning, ko kan aye it’s just a mat time before truth Dey come out, I come in peace.”

Reacting, Tonto Dikeh, via her Instagram page, appreciated God for fighting her battles.

She wrote;“I’m just a girl who God is helping, God is intentional about him, like I am about him”