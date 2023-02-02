ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Tonto Dikeh proudly countdowns to her son King’s 7th birthday

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is excitedly counting down to her son’s 7th birthday, on 17th of February, 2023.

Ahead of his big day, Tonto shared stunning new photos of her son on her Instagram page as she counted down to his day. She noted how time has flown and her son would be marking 7 years on earth.

“Look who is counting days to OUR BIG 7. How time flies”.

Tonto Dikeh’s son gets a a piece of Scotland’s real estate

Going all out for him as always, Tonto Dikeh had acquired a piece of Scotland’s real estate for her son, King Andrea.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh revealed that planning for her son’s future is the most critical event.

Tonto Dikeh added that the real estate acquisition came with a deed title for his son as ‘Lord’ and a tree planted in his honour and name.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Lady goes unclad in banking hall, demands all money from account; Kate Henshaw reacts – [Video]

21 mins ago

Video: BBTitans: Theo Traw tenders apology to Phyna for insulting her during her season [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Buhari’s administration wasted 8 years of our lives – Adekunle Gold cries out

1 hour ago

Video: Celebrity life is sweet – BBNaija’s Cross writes after fan settled his bill

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button