Video: Tonto Dikeh proudly countdowns to her son King’s 7th birthday

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is excitedly counting down to her son’s 7th birthday, on 17th of February, 2023.

Ahead of his big day, Tonto shared stunning new photos of her son on her Instagram page as she counted down to his day. She noted how time has flown and her son would be marking 7 years on earth.

“Look who is counting days to OUR BIG 7. How time flies”.

Tonto Dikeh’s son gets a a piece of Scotland’s real estate

Going all out for him as always, Tonto Dikeh had acquired a piece of Scotland’s real estate for her son, King Andrea.

In the post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh revealed that planning for her son’s future is the most critical event.

Tonto Dikeh added that the real estate acquisition came with a deed title for his son as ‘Lord’ and a tree planted in his honour and name.