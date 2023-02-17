Video: Tonto Dikeh marks son King Andre’s 7th birthday with 7 cakes [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonto who shares her now 7-years-old son with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is going all out for him this year.

The mother of one has taken to her Instagram story to show off the six cakes she got for her son’s big day.







Nollywood actress and proud mum of one, Tonto Dikeh is pulling out all storms for her son’s birthday today, February 17th.

The politician has taken to her Instagram story to show off the six cakes she got for her son’s big day.

At the time of reporting, Tonto is yet to put up a birthday post for him, but we are sure the proud mother would shower her son with lovely words.







