Video: Tonto Dikeh gifts son, King Andre 10 plots of land and more for his 7th birthday [Video]

Actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh has gifted her son, King Andre 10 plots of land for his 7th birthday.

The proud mother made this known on her Instagram page minutes ago as she promised to make her son’s future be a great one.

According to her, she might not be alive in 10years, or 5years and as such, has dedicated everyday she lives to planning for his future.

The ex-wife of Olakunle Churchill revealed that she gifted him 10 plots of lands in Abuja for his 7th birthday.

She noted how she has suffered, cried, being messed up, betrayed and much more so she can be better for me.

However, she is assured that he would make her a proud woman.