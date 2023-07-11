Video: “Today is the official day”- Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs, with heartfelt prayers as he turns 81

Olu Jacobs, a renowned actor, turns 81 today, and Joke Silva, his wife, has lavished praise on him.

Joke Silva acknowledged the fact that her boyfriend’s birthday is today by posting a picture of him.

Their son has reportedly been celebrating his birthday since May, but today makes it official.

The devoted and proud wife prayed endlessly for her husband while giving thanks to God.

“Show boy. Happy birthday dearest as you add plus 1 @_olujacobs God is good… always Sir Js fans have been celebrating his birthday since May. Note…. Today is the official day 11th July”.

“Olu Jacobs, I knew is no more there” – Joke Silva speaks about marital struggles

Joke Silva, a Nollywood actress, recently talked up about the marital difficulties she and her husband, Olu Jacobs, have been through as he battles dementia.

Silva revealed how the sickness has damaged their marriage in a touching conversation with media personality and actress Nancy Isime.

Silva praised her husband as an incredible father and husband who always fulfilled his commitments.

She recalled their early years together, underlining that Jacobs was not just her greatest friend, but also her entire life in their marriage. However, as his illness progressed, it caused substantial changes in their relationship.

Silva expressed, “It has not been easy… There was a point of acceptance for me that everything happening is reality and it is like the person I married, 80 percent of the time is no longer there.”

“But the thing is this when he was there, he was an incredible father to his children and an amazing husband, he was practically my best friend.”

Despite the challenges posed by Jacobs’ dementia, Silva continues to hold deep affection for him.

She admitted that the affection and devotion they formerly enjoyed was no longer as strong, but she stressed her enduring love for him, stating, “The husband I knew is no longer here for me, but this man is someone I still love.”

Silva, who has been married for 37 years and has known each other for 42 years, including five years of dating before getting married, acknowledged the hardships they had in the early stages of their marriage.

She eventually accepted their circumstances and now sees herself as caring for her father rather than in a traditional husband-wife relationship.