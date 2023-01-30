ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “To born boy sef dey fear me” – Netizens reacts as James Brown rolls out racy photos

  • James took to Instagram to showcase a magnificent and provocative photograph that revealed a large portion of his posterior.

James Brown, a popular crossdresser, sets mouths wagging as he shutting down the internet with sizzling new photos.

The self-proclaimed Princess of Africa took to Instagram to showcase a magnificent and provocative photograph that revealed a large portion of his posterior.

He said, when sharing the image, that he was born to be unique and to produce unique things.

In reaction,

iamnasboi wrote: “I dn go buy salt. Na to see you remain”

ogb_recent_ wrote: “Let [email protected]”

mizsthicknesz wrote: “Snatched”

queen_debbs wrote:” E be like say make I give am abara 😂😂😂”

mide_esther wrote: “James you dey always surprise me😂😂😂😂”

abo.laji wrote: “To born boy self Dey fear me”

omolola_: “As long as you are not my family member you look good princess”

juliet_roseO2 wrote: “Your yansh strong forget”

sugar_big_dream wrote: “I greet you boss but try change this your way of hustle”

sharonofficial1 wrote: “Fine boy with Iron yansh”*

