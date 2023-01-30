Video: “To born boy sef dey fear me” – Netizens reacts as James Brown rolls out racy photos
Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- James took to Instagram to showcase a magnificent and provocative photograph that revealed a large portion of his posterior.
James Brown, a popular crossdresser, sets mouths wagging as he shutting down the internet with sizzling new photos.
The self-proclaimed Princess of Africa took to Instagram to showcase a magnificent and provocative photograph that revealed a large portion of his posterior.
He said, when sharing the image, that he was born to be unique and to produce unique things.
In reaction,
iamnasboi wrote: “I dn go buy salt. Na to see you remain”
ogb_recent_ wrote: “Let [email protected]”
mizsthicknesz wrote: “Snatched”
queen_debbs wrote:” E be like say make I give am abara 😂😂😂”
mide_esther wrote: “James you dey always surprise me😂😂😂😂”
abo.laji wrote: “To born boy self Dey fear me”
omolola_: “As long as you are not my family member you look good princess”
juliet_roseO2 wrote: “Your yansh strong forget”
sugar_big_dream wrote: “I greet you boss but try change this your way of hustle”
sharonofficial1 wrote: “Fine boy with Iron yansh”*