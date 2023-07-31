Video: “To best you at your game is very easy” -Toyin Lawani speaks out amidst husband’s rants on marital crisis

Toyin Lawani, a famous Nigerian celebrity designer and stylist, has finally spoken out about the rumors swirling about her marriage to her photographer, Segun Wealth.

Recall how Segun Wealth lamented the difficulties of true love and what he is going through right now, leading many to speculate that he was getting a divorce or split.

Segun Wealth’s statement generated mixed reactions as Nigerians took to social media to discuss their marriage.

Reacting Toyin Lawani admonished Nigerians who enjoy gossip, especially bad news, in response to the news of her marriage making the rounds.

The mother of three mocked her detractors, referring to them as “dogs huffing at a bone.”

She further claimed she is too focused to be distracted by naysayers, refusing to speak on the stance of her marriage.

“Asin you people have time.

The way Bad news excites Nigerians still baffles me ,

When people promote their businesses I don’t see you supporting,

but once they type something negative to get your attention you start spilling all the hate in your stomach 🤣🎼

Kai such a disgusting era ,

To even know how to beat you at your game is very easy

They throw you bone , hoof hoof you jump epele ,

Its water season guys and you must get wet by force, you must dance wait for it.

Too focused to be distracted”