Video: “To a woman who claims 35 years every year”- Debbie Shokoya ridicules at Allwell Ademola as she turns 41

Debbie Shokoya, a Nollywood actress, poked fun of Allwell Ademola, a senior colleague, for declaring a false age each year.

Allwell falsely claimed to be 35 for four years until she turned 40 last year.

Taking to her Instagram page to poke fun at her, Debbie questioned if anyone have had an encounter with the movie star, who she stated is funny.

Debbie admitted that Allwell always makes her laugh when they first meet.

Praying for her, she wrote,

“Happy Birthday to a woman who claims 35 years every year @allwellademolaa have you met her???

She can be so Jovial ehnn.

Always cracking me up whenever we meet, forever young.

I wish you long life in good health and wealth. God’s mercies and favor on you always”.

The celebrant on her part, had shared stunning photos of herself in purple to mark her new age.

Allwell stated that she didn’t choose her birthdays, rather, her birthdays chose her.

Expressing gratitude to God, she expressed pride in herself.

“Today, we celebrate me. I didn’t choose this birthday, this birthday chose me.

Happy Birthday, Eniobanke.

I am always Proud of YOU!”.