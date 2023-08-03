Video: Tiwa Savage Reveals Why She’ll Never Tell her Mum Any Secret Again

Tiwa Savage, an award-winning Nigerian singer, has pledged never to share sensitive information with her mother again.

When she was invited to perform at King Charles III’s coronation, she told her mother and urged her mother not to tell anyone, but her mother told her brother in less than 20 minutes.

In an interview with MTV UK, the ‘All Over’ singer revealed this.

Tiwa Savage admitted that she underestimated the significance of performing during the King’s coronation.

She said, “When I got the call about performing at the King’s coronation, I didn’t tell a lot of people at first. But eventually, I told my mum and as always, I was like, Mum, please don’t tell anyone. Then literally 20 minutes later, my brother is calling me, he was like, ‘Oh my gush!’ And I’m like, mum, wow! So, I’m not telling my mum anything again.

“Initially, I didn’t realize how big a deal it [performing at the King’s coronation] was. And I also didn’t know who else was going to be performing either. So, I didn’t know I was going to be the only one representing the Commonwealth. So, when I started getting that information, I was like, ‘Wow! No pressure.’ It was great though.

“Like I said, to represent the Commonwealth, and just looking back at the performance. It was iconic. It was such a great experience for me.”

Gistlover recalls that Tiwa Savage became the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a British royal event after thrilling guests at King Charles III’s coronation concert and Big Lunch in March.