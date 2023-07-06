Video: Tiwa Savage reveals nervousness almost ruined her performance at King Charles III’s coronation

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known as Tiwa Savage, a superstar singer and the queen of Afrobeats who helped put the genre on the map, has admitted that she was nervous during her performance at King Charles III’s historic coronation and that it almost ruined the moment for her.

Being the only Nigerian artist invited to perform at King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation concert at Windsor Castle in England cemented Tiwa Savage’s status as the Queen of Afrobeats and gave the talented superstar yet another major victory.

Tiwa Savage had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at a royal coronation in England for the first time ever.

Over 20,000 people showed up for the event, which was extensively covered by the BBC and was watched by over 18 million people around the world.

Tiwa Savage recently admitted during an appearance on the Good Morning Britain TV Show that she felt anxious during the first few seconds of her performance at Windsor Castle.

She said, “It was beautiful [to perform for the King]. It was such an amazing moment to represent the Commonwealth and to be on that stage.

“I was nervous, I will say the first few seconds. But as soon as I started singing, I said, ‘I have to just get swept away by the crowd’.”

The “Queen of Afrobeats,” as she is affectionately known, also referred to Camilla, the British Queen Consort, as “very lovely” during the performance.

Before Tiwa Savage’s historic performance at the coronation ceremony, the Queen Consort and she met.