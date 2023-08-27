Video: Tiwa Savage Joins Viral Tiktok Challenge, Hangs Bowl & Grater on Her Neck

Tiwatope Savage, a popular award-winning Nigerian musician, has set some tongues churning online with a video of her making the rounds on social media.

Tiwa Savage produced beats with the soundtrack in the video using kitchen items she hanged around her neck, waist, and carried in her hands.

The mother of one maintained a straight expression while dancing and turning around, appearing ridiculous with the objects on her body.

The video caused uproar online as fans and followers shared their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

A lot of people found the video funny, while others expressed shock over the fun and carefree side of the singer.

reacting to the post;

kadishmichael said, “It’s the serious face for me.”

Oluwatosin_Lashed_It said, “Aunty Tiwa sef no wan gree at all.”

sofayo_and _vibes said, “So this aunty dey perform home alone stage performance . I give up on predicting celebs”.

eemilia_eem: “Unbelievable but I love”

nellyclean22 said, “Tiwa zukwanuike “

Michael White Official said, “First tine seeing the whole queen do this.”

Omoh of Lagos said, “Momma, when did you turn Oba Solomon sister?”