Video: Tiwa Savage Advises Ladies on The Need to Be Independent

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian musician, has advised women on the necessity of owning their own money.

In a recent concert, the superstar singer underlined the importance of female independence.

Tiwa mentioned that she has her own money and is therefore only searching for a partner who can match her energy.

She noted that males would still break women’s hearts in the end, so it’s advisable to cry in luxury than cry broken.

“I am not encouraging runs, I am not saying you should go after a man for his money but I’m saying it’s sweet when you also spend your money. Because I have my own money as you can see. So all I am saying is you need to match my energy because they will still break your heart anyway. So it’s better for you to cry with your Christian Dior-Dior-Dior, your Birkin bag, and your private jet to Dubai”.

Gistlover recalls that Tiwa Savage had once broken down in tears while talking about her love life while performing at a show.

She admitted that she had been served lots of ‘breakfast’, which is slang for break up and has been jilted a lot of times.

The singer was once married to Tunji Balogun better known as TeeBillz, who she has a son, Jamil Balogun for, but their marriage crashed over irreconcilable differences.