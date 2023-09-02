Video: “Thunder Should Blast Their Head” – Pere Loses His Cool as Ilebaye Cries After Wager Loss

In the midst of their heartbreaking week’s wager loss, BBNaija All Stars housemate Pere Egbi lost his cool, while fellow participant Ilebaye shed tears.

Biggie delivered a tough reality check to the housemates on Friday when he informed that they had lost the week’s wager due to their poor performance in the weekly challenge.

Doyin, the Head of House (HoH), was essential in naming people she felt had put little to no effort into the work, possibly adding to the wager’s devastating defeat.

Doyin uttered the names Ilebaye, Adekunle, and Venita, creating a tense mood within the house.

Amidst the mixed emotions running through the house, Pere Egbi found himself at the center of attention when he learned of Ilebaye’s emotional response to their collective failure.

Doyin, evidently frustrated by the situation, confronted the crying Ilebaye.

“It’s not fair for you to now go to the corner to go and be crying; nobody called you out or blamed you,” Doyin said.

In response, “Who dey cry?” Pere exclaimed. “Make thunder fire that person wey dey cry. Anybody wey cry, make thunder blast the person crying.”

caramelclara added: “Coming from the laziest HOH ever recorded on Big Brother”

georginarobertson16 wrote: “This girl just talk her mind anyhow. Someone should just shut her up”

obijaneifeoma penned: “Look at nonchalant & lazy HOH talking, she’s never up & doing in carrying out her HOH duty, she’s no1 sabotage. These hms didn’t know biggie also access how serious they are during wager practice. Team work is very very important to biggie”

ashleywalker_p said: “Someone said “one day doyin will forget she’s doyin and gossip about doyin “ that girl talks about everything and anything …