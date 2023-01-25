Video: Thugs chase Funke Akindele out of Lagos Market, Jandor fumes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, Funke Akindele, was harassed by some hoodlums in the market where she went to campaign ahead of the election.

Jandor confirmed that Akindele left the campaign train while the team continued to move around the streets in the council.

Nollywood actress-turned-politician cum running to the Lagos state governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Funke Akindele has been chased out of the Ketu fruit market.

Speaking during a meeting with the chief IImam of Ketu Central Mosque, the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor said his team members were stabbed during the attack which took place on Tuesday, January 24.

The Politician also noted that a member of his security team was stabbed while others including journalists were injured.

However, noting that he was not deterred by the hoodlums’ attack, Jandor said his desire is to free the state from bondage and rescue it by allowing the wealth in the state to work for the people.

