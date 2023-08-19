Video: Throwback Video of Wizkid Singing for His Mum on Stage Before Her Demise Surfaces Online

A video of prominent Nigerian musician Wizkid performing for his late mother on stage has resurfaced online, eliciting passionate emotions.

Wizkid, whose true name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, lost his biological mother to death just a couple hours ago, according to Gistlover.

Mrs Balogun, Wizkid’s mother, died about 1:30PM on Friday, August 18th 2023. Wizkid’s longtime manager, Sunday Aare, confirmed the occurrence to Gistlover, saying Wizkid’s mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, died in the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1:30am,” Aare said.

However. a throwback clip where Wizkid shows how much he loves his late mother has got many people talking online.

In the video, Wizkid brought his late mother on stage and by extension sings for her and the duo were seeing dishing out the chemistry between them on stage, wth the mother showing amazing dance moves.

Watch the video below;

reacting to the post;

hrh_kingdiamond: Thank you ma’am for birthing the greatest artist in Africa. Rest in paradise. Adieu Ma.

symply_tina1: Rest on mum, thank you for giving us wizkid.

ola_cash_100: Thanks for giving us a legend mama Rest on.

mr_white_vibez: I’m crying 😭 😭😭 thanks for giving us ayo.

richard202822: May soul Rest In.