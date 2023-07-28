ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Throwback Video of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s First Appearance in Bbnaija Season 1 Resurfaces After Sixteen Years

A video of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s first debut on stage during Big Brother Naija’s first season has gone viral.

The 2006 video showcased the show’s evolution from its early days of low-quality videos to the high-quality production we see today.

The first season of Big Brother Nigeria aired on DSTV channel 37, 16 years ago, from March 5 to June 4, 2006.

The show included 14 competitors competing for a N100,000 reward, with Katung Aduwak coming victorious. Francisca Owunmi and Ify Ejikeme finished first and second, respectively.

The voting results were verified by the auditing company, Alexander-Forbes. The hosts of the first season were Olisa Adibua and actress Michelle Dede.

Since then, the show has grown in popularity and has become a cultural phenomenon in Nigeria and beyond. The video was posted on TikTok by @nostalgicsound_ng, and has since been shared widely on social media.

In the video, Ebuka was seen wearing a black T-shirt which had his name inscribed in it.

During his introduction, his parents were allowed to say somethings about him and his mum reiterated that Ebuka’s smiles always captures the heart of people.

Watch the video below:

@Liberty reacted: “The camera no follow, the gathering they like market lol it is well.”

@Edith Bisong reacted: “why is it like townhall meeting?”

@SKIN LIKE MILK said: “100k the stage be like where they are organizing festivals! Nigeria has changed so

