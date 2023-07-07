Video: Threads: Mercy Johnson Reacts After gaining 66.6k Followers on the New Social App in Less Than 24 Hours

Numerous Nigerian celebrities and influencers have already flocked to Threads, the new social networking app from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Nollywood actress Mercy signed up for the rumored Twitter rival app and then posted on Instagram about how many followers she had gained in a day.

The movie star posted a screenshot from the new social media site to express her outrage over the odd number of followers she noticed, which she claimed represented the allegedly satanic number 666.

Mercy begged her followers to follow her in order to change the 66.6K figure.

She wrote: “Abeg, I dey fear this number wey my Followers dey. Make una Follow me small on @threadsapp make e change. Abeg 666 bawo?”

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens laughed over the actress’ outcry and promised to follow her so that the numbers would change.

See their comments: am_esthersweet: “Make I go follow you so that e go comot for that number .”

ikelukadumebi: “Followers wan turn u to anti Christ.”

iam_zuby69: “But the number 666 is never a bad number we are been misinformed by the scripture whereas 666 is genuinely talking about black people and our melanin which means. 6 electrons, 6 protons and 6 potassium these are the things that made up melanin red about your black history and be enlightened.”*

ujunwa_iwuoha: “Na new trend be dis because I’m not understanding again.”

alice_flamesz: “Sorry mama make I run go follow you .. but this app them no Dey comot oo.”