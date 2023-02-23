Video: “Thought he dropped out” – Video of Wizkid wearing NYSC uniform stirs reactions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The video which showed Wizkid wearing the NYSC uniform has sparked debates while some believe it could have been for a video shoot, others insinuated that he completed his university education.

Recall that Wizkid was admitted into Lagos State University (LASU) in 2008 to pursue a degree in Sociology in the Faculty of Social Sciences.







A viral video of the renowned singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, dressed in an NYSC uniform has caused a stir on the internet.

Recall that Wizkid was admitted into Lagos State University (LASU) in 2008 to pursue a degree in Sociology in the Faculty of Social Sciences. His matriculation number during his time in LASU was recorded as ’08-06-41-041′.

After spending slightly over a semester at LASU, Wizkid dropped out to focus on his professional music career. During this time, he was signed to Banky W’s Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) record label. Wizkid’s debut single, “Holla at Your Boy,” was released during this period and was met with widespread acclaim and acceptance.

However, while it is true that Wizkid dropped out of LASU to focus on his music career, the exact reasons for his departure from the institution are not fully known. Some reports suggest that he left due to financial challenges, while others suggest that he wanted to focus exclusively on his music career.

Wizkid enrolled once again, this time at Lead City University in Ibadan, which is the capital of Oyo State. He pursued a degree in International Studies but did not complete his academic program as he dropped out in less than two years.

In June 2015, Wizkid received an honorary degree from Cyprus International University in recognition of his significant contribution to Nigerian music on the global stage.

Owing to these realities, the video which showed Wizkid wearing the NYSC uniform has sparked debates while some believe it could have been for a video shoot, others insinuated that he completed his university education.