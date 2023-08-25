Video: “This your new body too sweet” Real Warri Pikin unveils banging body In recent instagram post

Anita Osuoha, a comedian and internet star also known as Real Warri Pikin, has amazed her fans with a beautiful body shape change that she just shared on Instagram.

Anita, who is famous for her voluminous characteristic curves, went viral today when she flaunted her freshly changed body in a video while advertising a wine company.

Many discussions regarding her weight loss quest have been triggered by the obvious shift in her looks, with some followers joking that she could easily pass for a size 12.

She exuded a sense of assurance as she moved throughout the video, which was apparent to every viewer.

