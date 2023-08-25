ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “This your new body too sweet” Real Warri Pikin unveils banging body In recent instagram post

Anita Osuoha, a comedian and internet star also known as Real Warri Pikin, has amazed her fans with a beautiful body shape change that she just shared on Instagram.

Anita, who is famous for her voluminous characteristic curves, went viral today when she flaunted her freshly changed body in a video while advertising a wine company.

Many discussions regarding her weight loss quest have been triggered by the obvious shift in her looks, with some followers joking that she could easily pass for a size 12.

She exuded a sense of assurance as she moved throughout the video, which was apparent to every viewer.

See some of the reactions below!

One duresellz had this to say

“This your new body too sweet”

One isdskincare had this to say

“Am not seeing the advertisement o, am only saying see body ooo, see body…”

One julie_figo1 had this to say

“My mentor this ur new look is giving”

One macaulaybeauty had this to say

“I still Dey wonder ooo! Na you be this?”

One gold_xpensive had this to say

“Mama pls share weight loss plug bikonu”

