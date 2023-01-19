Video: This year we rise by avoiding others – Singer, Peruzzi reveals his 2023 resolution

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okolie aka Peruzzi has revealed his 2023 resolution.

In a post shared on his social media handle today January 18, the singer said that he has resolved to avoiding people this year.

”This Year, We Rise By Avoiding Others.”

Speculations trails Peruzzi’s reaction to Korra Obidi’s unclad video

Peruzzi has triggered past allegations of romantic affair with Nigerian Dancer Korra Obidi.

Recall that during the heat of Korra and Ex-hubby Justin Dean’s messy divorce saga, the dancer’s estranged hubby accused her of sleeping with the music star.

Justin alleged that Korra had a threesome with Nigerian singers, Peruzzi and Slimcase.

Just recently, few days after finalising process of her divorce with Justin, Korra Obidi broke the internet with a belly dance video.

She was topless and a part of her left and right boob could be seen as she backed the camera.

Reacting, Peruzzi took to his Instagram story to share the video, a move that triggered reactions from fans.

Fans who came across the video on his Instagram story, took to his latest post on Instagram page and called him out for sharing Korra’s unclad video amidst allegations levelled against him.