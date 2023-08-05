ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "This Yanch belongs to the family" – Whitemoney tells Alex, grabs her backside

There was a notable incident involving Whitemoney and other roommate Alex during the BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition.

Whitemoney hugged Alex while humorously grabbing her buttocks, causing her to burst out laughing.

Whitemoney revealed that Alex “Yanch” (a slang used to describe buttocks) belonged to the family and had been assigned to keep an eye on it for the male housemates.

He said: “My sister, this Yanch belongs to all of us. My friends said I should look after this Yanch. This Yanch is a family Yanch, this Yanch belongs to the family. A Yanch for the family is a Yanch for all.”

However, some viewers expressed concern about his act, leading to various comments on the video, sharing their thoughts on the situation.

@Puppyluvdedanca: “So my Alex is seeing someone outside. he’s friends with Kidd, white and Frodd.”

@Everything Classy Store: “Alex back be confusing all the male housemates.”

@walkwithjosh: “Life no hard for Biggie House.”

@evansjerrybigabwa: “Whitemoney has the best comedy. Love this guy.”

@Trixhia_: “Family nyash ah mazi.”

