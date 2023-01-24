Video: This person has dated men far older than me-Yomi Fabiyi unveils new lover after messy split from baby mama
- Showing off his new lover in a video clip on Instagram hours ago, Yomi recounted how his ex almost ruined his life with her alleged lies against him.
Actor Yomi Fabiyi has unveiled his new lover barely a few months after his messy split from his baby mama, Grace Jimoh.
Showing off his new lover in a video clip on Instagram hours ago, the controversial recounted how his ex almost ruined his life with her alleged lies against him.
Yomi Fabiyi wrote thus:
“If NOT for God, criminal defamations and terrible lies would have ended my career. That is not what you use womanhood to do.
Age is no excuse for being extremely wicked and devilish, this person has dated men far older than me.
If I wasn’t smart enough, at the height of my storm was the back to back lies, evil and plots to bring me down from her. Only if I did one single wrong.
But no way you will talk or explain some loose lives won’t want to pick holes. They just want you down. Agents of darkness.
I NEVER RAISE A FINGER on any partner in my life not even on this girl, but it is all over blogs and media that I beat to stupor to the point of forced labour(beat a 9months pregnant lady, how evil can that be).