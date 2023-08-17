Video: “This one nah Idris no be Bob”- Reactions trail Bobrisky’s odd appearance at his father’s burial

Idris Okuneye, better known online as Bobrisky, is a well-known crossdresser who caused a commotion by attending his father’s funeral.

The fact that the crossdresser lost his adored father to the merciless grip of death is no longer news.

His father was buried in accordance with Islamic custom hours after he passed away.

In a video that is currently going viral, Bobrisky, who went undercover at the burial, was seen dressed as a man. His attendance at the burial was evidence that Bobrisky had been leading a false life and lied about having surgery.

His presence at the burial disproved his recent assertion that he had undergone butt surgery to make him look more feminine.

Bobrisky ditched his usual glamorous look for a black outfit with a black scarf, which he was using to hide his face.

The video has since left many trolling him.

One Leaddy Skincare wrote, “I don’t care about how much he dropped but I am concerned about why she didn’t dress like a female lie he used to online??? Isn’t he proud of how she is making money???

One Blend Byava wrote, “So this is what Bobrisky looks like behind the filters. I thought he was claiming that he’s a woman now. How come he dressed like a man to his father’s burial? Where’s all the make-up and frontal them? Very shameful!!

One So Sahh wrote, “The fact that he has to be hiding in his father’s burial is shameful.

One Tonye Scobarrealty wrote, “Dey hide like bandit. Can’t even be proud of the rubbish you doing

One Meena Jayy wrote, “Where did they keep their boobs and bum?”.

One Thor Pebabe wrote, “God forgive me, he no fit even look camera

One Lady Bino wrote, “He’s so restless”.