Video: “This one choke me o”-Destiny Etiko overjoyed as she receives N2 million naira as birthday gift

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, is celebrating her birthday today, and she received an early birthday gift.

The popular celebrity disclosed on her Instagram page that she had received N2 million as a birthday gift from one of her brand’s founders.

An overjoyed Destiny expressed gratitude to her by sharing a screenshot of the warning.

“Oh My God. This one choke me o. And I haven’t even met her. @nvoguehair thank your sister for me ooo. Am so grateful sis. Love u. Am overwhelmed”.

Destiny Etiko Over the Moon as Young Fan Rejects Birthday Gift Because Of Her

Meanwhile Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress, is universally adored by both adults and children.

The actress posted a video of a female child who refused to accept a birthday gift because of her.

Her mother took her to a children’s toy store, where she met her uncle, who wanted to shower her with gifts.

To their amazement, the small girl refused the toys while pleading with them to visit Destiny Etiko.

Her mother posted the video on her Instagram page, revealing that her daughter has been pleading with her for over a year to meet her idol.

To make matters worse, her class teacher has mentioned how her fixation with Destiny Etiko has caused her to be a nuisance to many.

“She rejected a birthday Gift because of Actress Destiny Etiko”, the mother captioned the video.

Commenting on it, Destiny Etiko stated that she is surely going to have many kids as majority of her fans are her children.

Destiny, who has one of the sweetest hearts in Nollywood, promised to see her as she declared her love for the little one.

“Am surely gonna have a lot of kids cos 60 percent of my fans are children @princesscandice1. I will surely see u soon my baby. Love u more”.