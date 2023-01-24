Video: “This Marriage No Go Reach 2 Days”- Skit Maker, Sabinus Weds Tomama in Funny Skit Video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sabinus and Tomama, recently trended on social media over their latest activity

The Instagram comedians were spotted getting wedded traditionally in a funny skit video that got netizens talking

A number of social media users could not help but laugh as they reacted to the countenance of the bride and groom in the video

Popular Nigerian skitmakers, Sabinus and Tomama, have caused a buzz on social media over their ‘traditional marriage’.

Both of the social media comedians were spotted getting married traditionally in a funny skit video that had netizens laughing.

In the clips posted online, the ‘couple’ was seen seriously frowning at each other during the ‘wedding’ proceedings and many wondered if they were forced to ‘tie the knot’.

However, in the caption of the video shared on Tomama’s page, the comedienne noted that her marriage will last. She wrote:

“My marriage would last in Jesus name @mrfunny1_ one step at a time ”

Sabinus however seemed to disagree, According to him, the ‘marriage’ will only last for two days.

He wrote: “This marriage no go reach 2days @datwarrigirl You better no near my house ”

The videos from the skit amused a number of netizens as they reacted to how Sabinus and Tomama were reacting to each other

Read some of their comments below:

andrea__aries: ” wat is this na by force to marry.”

ojiugo___: “Who is forcing who” ufreeee: “Marriage never start una don dey give unasef bad eye, ok oh.”

chi.victor.5095: “Bulaba marriage”

sultrycollections__: “Them no suppose bless this marriage because e no go last Make una no waste blessing.” aromaarena: “Waste of Attire and

decorations ” favy.posh: “This particular marriage no fit last ”

.chgz: “This marriage no go last pass the wedding ceremony”