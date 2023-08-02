Video: “This man is more intelligent than many graduates”- Reactions as MC Oluomo gives out relief packages to Lagos bus drivers, passengers

Musiliu Akisanya, well known as MC Oluomo, is the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages.

The former NURTW chairman declared on his Instagram page that he would be distributing relief items to Lagos bus drivers and passengers.

He added that after a meeting in Oko Oba, Agege on Tuesday to address the removal of subsidies, the high cost of food, and other issues, he and his team agreed not to participate in any type of strike or protest.

In his statement, he stated that the Lagos State government has created a favorable climate for bus drivers to operate, as well as a 50% drop in public transportation and yellow bus fees.

“Relief package rolls out for Lagos bus drivers, passengers.

I Alhaji Musiliu Akisanya popularly known as MC Oluomo State Chairman, State Executives, and the entire members of Lagos State Parks and Garages met today 1st August 2023 at the LASPGM head office, Oko Oba, Agege, Lagos to review the situation in the Country. Particularly in Lagos following the Oil subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

After much deliberations and review, we discussed the high cost of food, transport fares, and other area of public interest in particular the plan by the organized Labour Union i.e the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to call workers out on a strike action.

After a careful and full discussion of the issue, we concluded that:

A) We and our members will not be part of any strike or protest rally being planned to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the issue being debated in the Country.

All transport families and members will be at work to convey people to their various destinations without problems because we are aware that Lagos State Government is set to announce some interventions in the sector.

Lagos State Government has provided an atmosphere of peace for our operations. There is therefore no reason for us to join any strike that may threaten the peace of the State.

The various palliative measures taken by the Lagos State Government, especially on transportation i.e. reduction of 50% of government public transport and a down and review on our Yellow Buses fares will also, go a long way in cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal. We have also embarked on internal measures like downward reviews on Lagos State Government and Union Tickets. With this, there will be a reduction in transport fares by commercial drives.

We at Lagos State Parks and Garages therefore aquatically say no to any form of strikes and protest by any group or organized labor. All our members are therefore enjoined to go their normal duties without any feat or introduction.

God bless Lagos State Parks and Garages.

God bless Lagos State Government

God bless the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

