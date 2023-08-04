Video: “This kind of virgin I never see o” – Reactions as Ilebaye professionally holds stick of smoke

Netizens are shocked after seeing BBNaija star Ilebaye Odiniya handle a stick of cigarette like an expert after claiming to be a virgin.

Ilebaye has become regarded as the life of the party on BBNaija season 8 after being captured on camera having a good time with Cross and other housemates.

A new video that has appeared online shows her brushing off a burnt piece of her cigarettte stick in what many netizens have described as a professional-like manner.

Netizens Reactions…

Reacting, phavour_omoregbe wrote: “Every bad thing is found in this girl hand”

berry_girl54 said: “Para dey body”

dontgiveup4life wrote: “Highlight full she go explain tire for twitter”

debbiegucci11 wrote: “How is she a virgin when she had sxx wit sm1 b4 coming and she’s missing him so bad make everyone Dey play”

“The genz baddie, Small pepper herself” – Reactions as Cross and Ilebaye share long passionate kiss during pool party

In other news BBNaija During the BBNaija house’s Thursday pool party, Cross and Ilebaye, two housemates, were seen kissing passionately.

The romantic moment captured on camera immediately spread to social media, where concerned citizens voiced mixed feelings, with some expressing jealousy.

CeeC, another housemate, revealed prior to the pool party incident that she had previously prevented Ilebaye from entering the restroom with Cross.

Cross was apparently “drunk” at the time, according to CeeC, so she felt forced to intervene.

CeeC went in and stopped Ilebaye from joining him in the shower, receiving the moniker “babysitter” from Ilebaye.

During a chat with fellow housemates on Wednesday night, CeeC expressed her concern for Cross’s well-being and continued checking on him throughout the evening.

Despite suggestions to sleep on Cross’s bed since she was so worried about him, CeeC declined, referring to Cross as her “brother.”

The video of Cross and Ilebaye’s pool party kiss and the preceding events stirred discussions among Nigerians, who shared their opinions about the incident during the ongoing BBNaija season 8 All-Star edition show.

See some reactions below:

@_Thisispeter: “The genz baddie herself”

@Hehixx1: “Mercy. Struggling to give content now.”

@TaiwoAmodu5: “Make this girl no sha go anywhere. Na my own be that.”

@De_GreatKhan: “I thought the Angel girl was leaving?”

@Stylezensation: “Uriel is jealous with her shape looking like Brock lesnar.”

@Abelroddyrich: “That baye girl is kissing everyone I can’t believe that girl na virgin ko possible.”

@Soft_life06: “When all of those old women con dey form big nko , especially Cee Cee make all of of them get out.”