Video: “This is why you should leave silent people alone” – Series of reactions trail Orezi’s revelation on why Wizkid rarely talks

Renowned musician, Orezi makes revelation on why WizKid rarely talks online as he reacts to the singer’s spat with comedian Mr Jollof.

You may recall that Mr Jollof had found himself being ridiculed after he tackled WizKid for his intended tour with Davido.

Wizkid’s snide remarks had caused an uproar online and had also infuriated the comedian because he had insinuated that he begs for a living.

Orezi who was reacting to the whole drama said that the reason why WizKid is mostly mute online is because he knows he can say hurtful things.

“E be like say the reason why wizkid no Dey like talk na because he know say him get bad mouth,” he wrote.

