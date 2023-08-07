Video: “This is why celebrities don’t go to church” -Netizens reacts as members cluster around Destiny Etiko after service

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress and producer, paid a visit to a church on Sunday, August 6th.

In an Instagram post, the self-proclaimed Dramadoll showed a video of herself in church and how people responded when they saw her.

Destiny captioned the video, saying she had a great time in God’s house.

She wrote:

“Worshiped today with my beloved sisters @ekene_umenwa @chioma_chijioke_ @ada_uli ❤️

It was quite a beautiful service 😁

We all enjoyed and danced happily in the house 🏡 of GOD 😁😁🙌🙌🙌

thanks for bringing me to this CENTER SIS @ekene_umenwa

I enjoyed every bit of it 😁💃🤸🏾‍♂️”

“My baby is taken” – Destiny Etiko overjoyed as colleague, Chisom Steve gets engaged

In other news Destiny Etiko, a popular Nollywood actress, is preparing to put on her dancing shoes as she announces the engagement of her colleague, Chisom Steve.

The voluptuous actress shared a pre-wedding snapshot of the couple, who are about to be husband and wife.

Her pal Chisom Steve was seen clutching the back of her man’s head with her hand and an elegant engagement ring beautifully set on her finger in the snapshot shared.

Destiny Etiko couldn’t suppress her enthusiasm for her pal and joyously revealed that she had been abducted.

She then continued to pray over the couple’s union and wished them a beautiful household.*

The actress wrote …

“My baby is taken 😁💃💃💃🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️@chisom_steve ❤️A big congratulations to u my baby Your home is blessed 🥲 🙏”