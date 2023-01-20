Video: This is where he gets the inspirations- Asake melts hearts as video of fishing with locals in Senegal goes viral

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The clip stirred heartwarming comments from netizens and fans of the crooner as they hailed his simplicity and easy-going lifestyle.

Asake was spotted helping the fishermen carry the bowl filled with fishes and assisted in emptying them too into a bigger bowl.

Rave of the season, Ahmed Olalade Asake, a.k.a Asake recently visited the West African country, Senegal and spent some quality time with indigenes.

In one of the videos, the ‘Sungba’ crooner could be seen beating drums with some indigenes as they made good beats together.

The YBNL signee also joined the locals in fishing.

largemanoflagos01 wrote: “This is where he gets the inspirations….Ololade you are so African and Real.Much love.”

eichiemoses31 wrote: “They enjoy life my brother”

penciljege wrote “😂😂😂 lifestyle ❤️”