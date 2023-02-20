Video: “This is the queen” – Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union praises Tems at NBA All-Star Game in Utah [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a viral video from the star-studded night, American actress, Gabrielle Union was seen praising Tems.

The singer, who rose to fame after being featured on Wizkid’s Essence song, has being soaring higher daily and breaking news bounds.







There is undeniable no doubt that Singer, Tems is dominating the female music industry in Nigeria.

The singer, who rose to fame after being featured on Wizkid’s Essence song, has being soaring higher daily and breaking news bounds.

Days back that Tems alongside, Rema and Burna Boy were headlining the NBA All-Star Game halftime show which held on Sunday, February 18th, 2022 in Utah.

In a viral video from the star-studded night, American actress, Gabrielle Union was seen praising Tems. In the video, Gabrielle Union described Tems as a queen, and emphasized that there can only be one Tems.