Video: ‘This Is the Biggest Embarrassment from Any Agency’ – Tonto Dikeh Slams NDLEA For Inviting Naira Marley to Their Office

Tonto Dikeh, popular Nigerian Nollywood actress turned politician, has slammed the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for what she calls a “big embarrassment.”

Tonto made the comment following a visit to the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja by Nigerian artist Naira Marley.

Naira Marley was alleged to have paid a visit to proclaim support for the War on Drugs in images released on the agency’s Instagram page.

The post read, “Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and music star, Naira Marley (both middle) flanked by the Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi (2nd l) and other members of Marley’s team: Sam Larry; Dami Marshal and Chuddy Naira when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023”

Tonto Dikeh while reacting via an Instagram post, frowned over the singer’s decision to join NDLEA in fighting drug abuse saying it is a big embarrassment to the agency.

She wrote: “I don’t involve myself in bullshit, especially other people’s bullshit…

This I must say is the biggest embarrassment from any government agency/drug law enforcement agency…

“I would like to say more but I’ll wait for @ndlea_nigeria to pick me up for an interview… And if I’m replied I’ll gladly respond disrespectfully…….

“You know my address, I’ll ask you do it respectfully otherwise we’ll have a problem. I have absolutely nothing wrong on the said artist but the government.”