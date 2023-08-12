Video: “This is the biggest” –Actress Bimbo Afolayan show off her 2nd luxury hotel worth multimillions of Naira

Following her latest achievement in life, popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan started receiving congratulatory messages from internet users.

Bimbo Afolayan flaunts her second fancy hotel costing millions of Naira, which has many people drooling online.

He shared the latest development via her verified Instagram page yesterday, August 11th 2023. This is coming after she unveils her first luxury hotel in 2021.

Bimbo Afolayan, a mother of one who is married to Okiki Afolayan, released a video of the exterior and interior of the second luxury hotel on Instagram.

She wrote; “SECOND BRANCH OF MY HOTEL @extremeroyal_hotels now in lagos Okay I did it, GOD DID

See videos below;