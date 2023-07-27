Video: “This Is So Disrespectful” –Rema Left The Stage At His Show In Atlanta Over Poor Stage Production

A video has been making rounds on social media of prominent Nigerian musician Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, leaving the stage at his concert in the United States.

According to the video, Rema, the “Calm Down” crooner, quit his gig in Atlanta, USA, due to inadequate stage production.

Rema expresses his discontent with the way the stage for his Atlanta performance was put up while on stage in front of an already filled auditorium.

According to Rema, Afrobeats has reached a worldwide stage, and the stage’s current configuration is insulting to the genre.

Rema further added that he also found it so disrespectful to perform for his teeming audience with such stage production and by extension added that his fans were also disrespected.

Rema while speaking promised to make it up with his fans by rescheduling the show in Atlanta, USA to another day then drops the mic and bounced off the stage.

In his words; “Afrobeats is a way to big for the stage to be built like this, I’m going to reschedule this show, u disrespected me and Afrobeats by treating the fans like this, I love you.”

Watch the video below;

Rema left the stage at his show in Atlanta because the stage production was not to his satisfaction. He said it was disrespectful to him and Afrobeats. pic.twitter.com/mO6E6yNSID — BASITO (@itzbasito) July 27, 2023

However, Rema’s action has stirred mixed reactions, while some applauded, some accused him of being disrespectful adding that he should have performed for his fans as some came from a long distance.

See reactions below;

@abiodun221: Who sing calm down no dey calm down again, the voice of Afrobeats right. Make everybody just dey cruise, at least perform for your fans and make the complaint known.

@connectwithtola: Nice one!

@igweigwe71: He knows what he’s doing= More Afrobeats to the world.🤝😁 A King 🤴🏾.

@__demiladeee: This is perfect. He even mentioned he respected his fans.

@VoIcxno: The old cats will never do this. I remember a show at Eko hotels some yrs ago where Davido and Wiz performed. The sound was very bad that Wiz had to roast them, he said; “this sound na nonsense sound o”. But both Davido and Wiz found a way to overcome it and it was perfect.

@MalimichO : The attention he pays to his craft & the respect placed on the genre, you just have to applaud his [email protected]: What you get when you don’t follow up on the whole process of your show before the show starts. If Rema or any member of his team was at the venue supervising the setup of the stage, any error would have been corrected.