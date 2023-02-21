Video: This is not what our future was meant to look like” – Nadia Nakai, AKA’s girlfriend pens emotional tribute
Nadia Nakai, the girlfriend of the late South-African rapper, AKA takes to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her late partner.
Kiernan Forbes, widely known as AKA was shot on the 10th of February in a drive-by in Durban while outside a restaurant with his friends.
She wrote:
“My Heart is shattered, this is not what our future was meant to look like. I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday.
I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, Prayed for me, inspired me.
I find it hard to breath let alone find the words to explain how much I love you.
I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts!
I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh.
We had plans.
There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me. I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t.