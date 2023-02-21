Video: This is not what our future was meant to look like” – Nadia Nakai, AKA’s girlfriend pens emotional tribute

Nadia Nakai, who was AKA’s love until his death shared that this was not the plan they had for their future.

The remains of the famous rapper were laid to rest on the 19th of February, 2023.*







Nadia Nakai, the girlfriend of the late South-African rapper, AKA takes to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to her late partner.

Kiernan Forbes, widely known as AKA was shot on the 10th of February in a drive-by in Durban while outside a restaurant with his friends.

The remains of the famous rapper were laid to rest on the 19th of February, 2023. Nadia Nakai, who was AKA’s love until his death shared that this was not the plan they had for their future.

She wrote: