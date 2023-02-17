Video: This is not ordinary- Netizens react as angry mob disgrace Yoruba actress Yetunde Akilapa for stealing again

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the victim, the actress had already packed her wigs and all her gold jewelry and was about check the other bags to steal other valuables when she and her neighbour bumped into her.







The Police Operatives in Lagos State have arrested Nollywood actress Yetunde Akilapa for breaking into a house to steal.

The victim took to her Twitter page to lament how she entered her house and found the actress inside the house. According to the victim, the actress had already packed her wigs and all her gold jewelry and was about check the other bags to steal other valuables when she and her neighbour bumped into her.

She mentioned that she was offloaded and also discovered that she had countless house keys in her possession.

“That was how i entered my house today o and I found a woman inside my house. She had packed my wigs and all my gold, was about to start checking my bags when I entered. Thank God my neighbor was coming behind me, I’m pretty sure she’d have attacked me.”

Nollywood stars, including Anita Joseph, Uche Elendu, Eve Esin, Bimbo AKisanya, Agbor Queeneth, and Onyinye Okafor, reacted to the post.

Anita Joseph wrote: Where are her friends? she’s not ok please naaa she’s not please chai

Bimbo Akisanya wrote: This is not ordinary, definitely she is under a spell I really feel for her

Recall that Yetunde Akilapa was arrested in 2015 for breaking into a beauty lounge.

She was caught with a master key after closing hours in Yaba, where she worked.

Earlier in February 2013, she was arrested for robbery by the police in Alade, in Somolu area of Lagos State.

She was sent to the Kirikiri prison, and after a few months there, she regained her freedom.

Also, in 2018, the actress was arrested for trying to gain unlawful access into a house in Magodo area of Lagos.