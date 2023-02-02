Video: “This is my 10th house”-Naira Marley says as he acquires luxurious glass mansion – [Video]
- Naira Marley shared photos and videos of the exterior of the beautiful building on social media.
- The mansion boasts of different rooms, beautiful interior decoration, and a pool, From the exterior view mostly covered with glass
Controversial Rapper Naira Marley has given fans a breathtaking sneak peek of his newly acquired luxurious glass mansion.
Flowers adorn the surroundings of Naira Marley’s home. Without giving away too much, the singer simply thanked his creator.
Captioning his post, he wrote;
“Alhamdulilah for everything. Thank you Allah This is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting.”
Some reactions culled below:
thecuteabiola
Congratulations 👏🎊
naijaeverything
In my mind, I have 10 houses too, dem say everything is based on “mindset” nah 😂
zinoleesky
Congrats agba … Big man doings
brodashaggi
O lo far 🚀🌸
iam_smalldoctor
Congrats Hustler Nla🎉
emo_grae
Congratulations President 🎉🤍
niphkeys
Congrats President ❤️
iam_cblvck
That is to say Kó mo enu ee 🤴🙌🏻🙌🏻
skiibii
Marley nairaaaaaaaaa🔥🔥🔥