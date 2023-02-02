Video: “This is my 10th house”-Naira Marley says as he acquires luxurious glass mansion – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Marley shared photos and videos of the exterior of the beautiful building on social media.

The mansion boasts of different rooms, beautiful interior decoration, and a pool, From the exterior view mostly covered with glass

Controversial Rapper Naira Marley has given fans a breathtaking sneak peek of his newly acquired luxurious glass mansion.

Flowers adorn the surroundings of Naira Marley’s home. Without giving away too much, the singer simply thanked his creator.

Captioning his post, he wrote;

“Alhamdulilah for everything. Thank you Allah This is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting.”

Some reactions culled below:

thecuteabiola

Congratulations 👏🎊

naijaeverything

In my mind, I have 10 houses too, dem say everything is based on “mindset” nah 😂

zinoleesky

Congrats agba … Big man doings

brodashaggi

O lo far 🚀🌸

iam_smalldoctor

Congrats Hustler Nla🎉

emo_grae

Congratulations President 🎉🤍

niphkeys

Congrats President ❤️

iam_cblvck

That is to say Kó mo enu ee 🤴🙌🏻🙌🏻

skiibii

Marley nairaaaaaaaaa🔥🔥🔥