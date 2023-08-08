Video: “This Is Heartbreaking” – Ayo Makun’s Sister-In-Law, Shares Footage of The Damage Done to His Lekki Home

A video has gone viral on social media showing comedian AY’s Lekki mansion fully burning down, eliciting passionate emotions from netizens.

Recall on Sunday, August 6th, 2023, Intel Region reported that fire guts comedian AY Makun’s house and by extension went into flames as the burning was aggressive.

AY and his family were not at home when the house caught fire because the comedian was on his #aylivelegendarytour2023.

While in Canada, AY stated that he has already moved on from the news of his burning mansion in Lekki, saying that everything comes and goes and that the most important things in his life are his family and God.

However, comedian AY Makun’s sister-in-law, Grace Makun, has sparked outrage on social media after posting a video of the devastation done to comedian AY’s Lekki home after it was devoured by fire.

She wrote; “Y”all be wandering why I’m appraising @lanremakunevents @yomicasual we cried and prayed together and God showed us mercy as a family 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Our heart is full of gratitude for @aycomedian @realmabelmakun we love you both 🙏 God got you both and May he fill your home with joy this season.”

realwarripikin: Jesus Christ.

tenovertenautos’: May we not lose anything at we’ve labored for. It’s easy to say “when there’s life, there’s hope” but sincerely some losses just make you wonder where u wanna get the courage to pick yourself up from. May God replace all that’s been lost with better ones. Amen

officialtoyinadewale: Jesus Christ!!!!!!! May Almighty God restore all the losses Ijmn.

iam_queendfc: As someone that has witnessed this horrible experience twice i can tell it’s very horrifying, it’s just going to be like film, like a nightmare, i pray for God to give them reasons to be happy and replenish all that was lost 100 folds.

olatunji_2099: This is heartbreaking 💔, I pray God replenish AY and Mabel losses.

ify_chude: Yeye city, no active fire service. Yeye people go dey compare Lagos with New York. The most annoying thing is that someone was voted into power for building such city. We are at a point where individuals or communities will start building their own fire stations.

diaryofakitchenlover: Damn!!!! God Will restore everything that is lost. So sorry.

comrade.1234: In the process of looking for more, I pray we won’t loss what we have gotten before in Jesus’ name, Amen.