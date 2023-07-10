ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “This is getting out of hand”- Chindedu Ikedezie ‘Aki’ cries out as nigerians turn his DM to ‘Bank of Industry’

Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as Aki, a well-known actor from Nigeria, has expressed outrage over the alarming number of online beggars.

The venerable actor bemoaned the numerous people sliding into his Direct Message, or DM, asking for help on Instagram.

In a video posted to his page, Aki claimed that someone even dared to message him with a $35,000 demand, while another individual sent him a DM with a $12,000 request.

The outrageous financial requests do not only come from Nigerians, an enraged Aki insisted.

He urged social media users to remember that celebrities are human too and have obligations. He said that, particularly in these trying times, he can’t go about caving in to people’s demands.

‘’This is getting out of hand. How can you people turn my DM to Bank of Industry? If I open my DM is always ‘’Oga please, please, please’ Jesus! It is too much. The way you guys beg it is like we do not have responsibilities. If I start to share the money like that it will finish.

Imagine somebody was begging me for $35, 000. That is how much in Naira? Approximately twenty-something Million. Another one was asking me for $12, 000 that he wants to pen a shop. The problem is even that it is not just Nigerians.” he said.

