Video: “This is disrespectful” – Bolanle Ninalowo reacts as Taaooma steps out in synthetic body to mimic him – [Video]

  • Taaooma pulled a funny stunt by stepping out in a synthetic body just to mimic Bolanle Ninalowo’s style.


Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has reacted after the skit maker, Taaooma pulled a funny stunt by stepping out in a synthetic body just to mimic his style.

Taaooma who is ranked among the most successful skit makers in Nigeria today donned the synthetic body which had a masculine physique and bounced hard as Bolanle Ninalowo does in his videos on Instagram.

Captioning the video, the comedienne wrote:

“Absolutely nobody:
Makanaki on every instagram post 😂😂”

In reaction, Bolanle Ninalowo reposted the video on his Instagram page while jokingly stating that Taaooma is becoming very disrespectful.

In his words:

“TAO is becoming fery disrespectful ooo abi bawo 😂😂

Efun wit haa fuu chest ooo

A ri fin ma le le yi keh 😂😂😂😂”

