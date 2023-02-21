Video: “This is disrespectful” – Bolanle Ninalowo reacts as Taaooma steps out in synthetic body to mimic him – [Video]
- Taaooma pulled a funny stunt by stepping out in a synthetic body just to mimic Bolanle Ninalowo’s style.
Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has reacted after the skit maker, Taaooma pulled a funny stunt by stepping out in a synthetic body just to mimic his style.
Taaooma who is ranked among the most successful skit makers in Nigeria today donned the synthetic body which had a masculine physique and bounced hard as Bolanle Ninalowo does in his videos on Instagram.
Captioning the video, the comedienne wrote:
“Absolutely nobody:
Makanaki on every instagram post 😂😂”
In reaction, Bolanle Ninalowo reposted the video on his Instagram page while jokingly stating that Taaooma is becoming very disrespectful.
In his words:
“TAO is becoming fery disrespectful ooo abi bawo 😂😂
Efun wit haa fuu chest ooo
A ri fin ma le le yi keh 😂😂😂😂”