Video: “This is deep” -Reactions as May Edochie’s family member makes shocking revelation on how Kambilichukwu died of poisoning

One of May Edochie’s family members made a shocking revelation about her son, Kambilichukwu, on social media.

According to the alleged relative of Yul Edochie’s first wife, their son passed away as a result of food poisoning.

On the phone with a reporter, she made the claim.

She claims that May Edochie is going through a lot right now and that Kambilichukwu was poisoned, not as was previously believed.

She explained how it happened by stating that Kambilichukwu was with a friend when he received the food package containing a burger and beverage.

He didn’t complain to his friend about how his stomach hurt until after the meal.

The alleged family member also claimed that Kambilichukwu’s friend knew who was the sender of the package, but the friend’s family has been threatened into keeping silent.

Netizens reacts

The bombshell revelation has caused division on social media as many slam her for speaking up on his death without his parents’ consent.

One Ohsoyou Jaay wrote, “Hmmm this is deep but it’s not in your place to broadcast for now

One Chic Esosa wrote, “You people better not spreading rumors… A 16-year-old boy is not a child that will just eat burger without knowing who sent it to him

One Ochy Evergreen Clothier wrote, “I no understand this story, in a private school anyone can just deliver food item for that matter to a student? And he eats it? Is this verified news? Anyone can make any recording to get traffic, which of her family member is this”.

One Oge Clare wrote, “It is not in your place to speak. Or did May approve?

One Okm Herbal wrote, “Poisoned? She should at least let us know if there has been headway in the investigation. This is so sad honestly. I wish May comfort in the midst of all these happenings

One Dody Services wrote, “They should stop this narrative please, is he a baby that an unknown person will deliver food to him in school and he will eat it? Even my ten-year-old son will ask his class teacher to call me

One Faith Martins wrote, “Why did this Aunty record the call? Did Edochie’s family ask her to post? Allow the boy rest well Biko! Over sabi