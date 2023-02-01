Video: “This is bad, better remove it” – Muslims tackle Seyi Vibes for using Quran verse as he releases snippet of his upcoming song [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Undoubtedly, Seyi Vibez has managed to create a highly marketable name for himself in the Nigerian music industry with his latest Album titled, Billion Dollar Baby that houses 11 tracks.

In the snippet of the forthcoming song shared by Seyi Vibez on his IG page, the singer kickstarted the track with a Quran recitation.*

Meanwhile, netizens have trooped to the comment section as many Muslims strongly tackle Seyi Vibez for using a Quaran reciter they advised him to remove it noting that it’s absolutely nothing but a sin.

Popular Nigerian singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi better known as Seyi Vibez has sparked several reactions among netizens as he releases snippet of his forthcoming song.

Yesterday, January 31st, 2023, Seyi Vibez via his official Instagram page shared a video of his incoming song that has a Quran verse as its lyrics.

Undoubtedly, Seyi Vibez has managed to create a highly marketable name for himself in the Nigerian music industry with his latest Album titled, Billion Dollar Baby that houses 11 tracks.

The album has several hit songs that include, Chance, Darling, Bullion Van, among others. He obviously shows that he is a Muslim as his lyrics in the nostalgic bop dubbed, “Kun Fa Yakun” has Quran verse being recited in it by him and that was just the beginning.

In the snippet of the forthcoming song shared by Seyi Vibez on his IG page, the singer kickstarted the track with a Quran recitation.

The Quran recitation reads Suratul Al-Alaq (Quaran 96) and starts from verse 9 then recite upwards.

Meanwhile, netizens have trooped to the comment section with mixed reactions as many Muslims strongly tackle singer Seyi Vibez for using a Quaran reciter in his forthcoming song as they advised him to remove it noting that it’s absolutely nothing but a sin.

See how netizens react to the Seyi Vibez video below;

omar_sznn: Please stop using Quran verses in your songs.

boubakar_sadeek: Qur’an verses for song is bad fr ❌❌.

sulaimanabdulbasit5: my problem is he should atleast remove the verses there cos that’s doesn’t make sense combining Quran recitation to a song that would be probably played at a club or unholy places.

abu.princo: Seyi please don’t add Quran content to you music.

zarsbby333: this is very I mean VERY disrespectful to us Muslims,our religion and the Quran,you should respect yourself and remove the Quran as your intro.may Allah guide you.

olachillex: Stop adding Qur’anic verses to your music ,What correlation does it have ?