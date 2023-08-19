ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "This house don dey fear me, they want me to catch a strike" – Mercy Eke rages as her beddings go missing

Mercy Eke, a reality star, goes on a rant about her concern of her housemates’ mischievous behavior after someone steals the bedding she had carefully laid out in the morning.

Once more, there has been a small drama at Biggie’s home. When Mercy awoke, she made her bed but when she went inside, she couldn’t find any of her linen.

The reality star could be seen complaining to other housemates in the viral footage.

She stated that she had made her bed with all the sheets in place just this morning.

But when she entered this morning, her bed appeared to be empty.

Mercy said that she is frightened by the state of affairs in Biggie’s home since it seems like a certain group of people are deliberately inciting fights among their fellow residents.

