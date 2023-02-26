ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: This famous structure is nothing more than political theft and violence – Ireti Doyle

  In a tweet she shared, Ireti stated that the "structure" which most political parties boast of is nothing more than political theft and violence.


Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle has reacted to the widespread violence and irregularities that marred the presidential and national assembly election yesterday, February 25.

In a tweet she shared, Ireti stated that the “structure” which most political parties boast of is nothing more than political theft and violence.

The Nollywood veteran also averred that what played out yesterday meant that most of those “intellectual postulations” are just “posturing”.

She also said that she would be embarrassed if she was in that position.

Ireti tweeted;

“Soooo… this famous structure is not any real ideology or system… nothing more than political theft and violence in its most base forms? Sooo …all that “intellectual” posturing over the last year was just…posturing? I’d be embarrassed.”

