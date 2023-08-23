Video: “This child doesn’t have joy”- Mary Njoku laments over daughter’s outrageous demands for her 8th birthday

The birthday wishes she received from her first daughter, Kaego, who will turn 8 on Thursday, have caused Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku to sob.

Mary said that her daughter doesn’t feel joy and gave a long list of the demands her daughter was making.

She wondered how she was going to accomplish all of that while still working for more than five hours.

She claims that even though she won’t arrive until Thursday, just a few hours before her birthday, she still needs to grant her daughter’s desires.

To fulfill her daughter’s wish, she would put on her “Nigerian mom hat,” though.

In the long list, her daughter had demanded a Roblox cake, karaoke battle, Roblox game and Minecraft, VIP Games, Food, and Roblox games.

“Kaego will be 8 on Thursday. And she sent me her plans for a party.

All these in 5 hrs.

This child no get joy! In fact, Disney sef no do reach this one na!!

Still, at work, I land a few hours before Thursday and I am expected to create Disneyland for my princess. Well, I need to wear my ‘Naija Mum’ cap. I cannot kill myself!!”.