Video: This boy go do pass Rema– Video of Boyspyce rocking endowed lady causes stir

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Boyspyce recently linked up with an older lady whose curves and body shape were obviously not in doubt.

At a point in the video, the budding singer bent the lady over and spanked her butt several times which triggered reactions from social media users







Fast-rising star, Boyspyce has caused a stir online over a recent video of him and a curvaceous lady.

The Mavin Star who recently released a new song titled, ‘Folake’ as expected has been at the fore in promoting the jam in any way possible.

In line with this, Boyspyce linked up with an older lady whose curves and body shape were obviously not in doubt.

In the clip, the duo got quite cozy with each other. At a point in the video, the budding singer bent the lady over and spanked her butt several times which triggered reactions from social media users.

The video however triggered mixed reactions from netizens who claimed that he was too young for the lady while some insinuated that he was even afraid of touching the lady’s backside.

Check out some reactions trailing the video below;











