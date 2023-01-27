ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "This Backside Is Just Too Heavy For Me, Time To Reduce It" – Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Rumoured backside Surgery

  • Curvy Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the viral rumour that she recently had backside surgery
  • She also added that she plans to work on her belle fat and extract the excess but not her butts
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the viral rumour that she recently had a backside surgery.

The light skinned curvy movie star via her verified Instagram noted that the speculations are baseless as she would rather reduce her butts than adding to it.

Nkechi Blessing also added that she plans to work on her belle fat and extract the excess but not her backside.

“So I hear say I do yansh last week😩🤣🤣 nothing I no go hear for this app God..so na one week yansh take Dey heal? Biko my fellow yansh doers I need answers asap, person wey do yansh last week dey drive? Abi you mean ass reduction? Cus this one I carry Dey heavy me. If I add anything to this one Abeg where I want Dey pass 🤣🤣 Ah mean pity my legs now😩 If I must do anything later later na to remove this drum for my Belle😩🤭 make una fear God now,” she wrote.

