Video: “This baby girl feeling no be here”- Eniola Badmus shows off transformation body ahead of her birthday

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, is enthusiastically counting down the days before her birthday.

The actress, who made news last year with her transformation figure, has published stunning images in anticipation of her birthday tomorrow.

Eniola shared her joy, saying that the baby lifestyle she is living is on another level. She admitted that it felt great.

“This baby girl feeling no be here ooo. Can’t lie it feels so good plus it’s almost my birthday and I’m just excited”.

Taking to her comment section, many gushed over her banging body.

One Pweety Fowowe wrote, “Giving what it should

One Obamalee wrote, “You are just leaving us jaw-dropping. Tomorrow is World Enibadday

One Wealthy wrote, “Shape is shaping

One Adetunji Rasheedat wrote, “Omo this is 🔥🔥🔥🔥

