Video: “They were six but now four”- Rita Edochie binds and casts as she consoles May Edochie

May Yul Edochie is being comforted by veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie after her return to social media as she has warded off the evil eye.

Rita Edochie posted a picture of May Edochie and her three children on her Instagram page. She lamented that there are now six people living in the formerly tranquil home, including the late Kambilichukwu and actor Yul Edochie.

She prayed for God to protect the family, saying that He is the best and always acts in the family’s best interests.

“GOD, PLEASE PROTECT THIS HOME FOR ME.

“THEY WERE SIX IN THIS PEACEFUL HOME, FATHER, MOTHER AND FOUR LOVELY CHILDREN ENJOYING THEIR PEACEFULLY.

“TODAY, THEY ARE NOW FOUR IN THE SAME HOME. GOD, PLEASE SURROUND AND PROTECT THE HOME, BOTH THEIR GOING OUT AND COMING BACK.

“GOD ALMIGHTY, YOU KNOW THE BEST, AND YOUR BEST IS ALWAYS THE BEST. @mayyuledochie”